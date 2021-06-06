French-American Rapper James The Prophet & Lord Apex Link Up On “Sentinel”

Rising 20-year-old Franco-American rapper James The Prophet returns with ghostly new single “Sentinel” feat. British MC Lord Apex. Referring to the remote island North Sentinel where an uncontacted tribe has been living undisturbed for millennia, the single follows James’ jazz-funk banger “Power On,” off debut album Unimaginable Storms (out July 9 via Sony Music / Rupture).

The rapper is blowing up in France (hip hop’s 2nd biggest market) – on France 24 (their CNN), GQ, Vanity Fair, etc for bringing socially conscious / sensitive rap to the forefront. His last Bedroom Sessions release benefitted the Paris Hospitals Foundation and following last year’s We Love Green festival with Young Thug, Lana Del Rey & Bad Bunny, he’ll be opening up for hip hop legend Mos Def soon.

Amidst a backdrop of richly colored beats blending jazz, soul, funk, and old school hip hop, this new album is eclectic, but unswerving in its consistency…The title is a nod to the fact that beyond the surface, everyone is dealing with their own crises. James has already released Trumpism protest song “G.O.P” ft. French platinum artist Kalash Criminel (half million views) off the album. His triple UK/US/French citizenship gives him a foot in all three cultures, though he raps in English thanks to his affinity for East Coast boom bap of idols Nas and Biggie.