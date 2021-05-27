girl in red Shares “Body And Mind” Video Along with North America Tour Dates

girl in red – a.k.a. Marie Ulven – shares the Thea Hvistendahl-directed video for “Body And Mind,” a standout track from her recently-released debut album if i could make it go quiet.

Ulven tells us “I was working with the director Thea Hvistendahl and she’s absolutely crazy and really funny. Making this video and giving ‘Body And Mind’ a new dimension with these visuals is really dope. It feels like it’s been awhile since I’ve seen some witch shit so it was about time!“

Her debut received rave reviews from the likes of NPR, The New York Times, Billboard, Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, The FADER, NYLON, Teen Vogueand more and is being hailed as a groundbreaking release and Ulven a new voice for her generation.



In addition to her recently-announced appearance at Firefly Music Festival this September, girl in red has also announced her first North American headline tour in support of if i could make it go quiet. The tour will begin next March & run through April, hitting most major cities. Tickets on sale now with some shows already sold out. All dates are listed below.



girl in red will also perform an exclusive livestream performance in partnership with Spotify on June 24th. It’s part of a new artist series that also includes The Black Keys, Leon Bridges, Bleachers and more. For more details head to Spotify.

North American Tour Dates:

03/08/22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/09/22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/11/22 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

03/12/22 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

03/14/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/15/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/16/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

03/18/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club SOLD OUT

03/19/22 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda SOLD OUT

03/20/22 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/22/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

03/23/22 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE!

03/24/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/25/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro SOLD OUT

03/27/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

03/28/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/29/22 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/31/22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

04/01/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/02/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/05/22 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre SOLD OUT

04/06/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

04/08/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox SOLD OUT

04/09/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/11/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

04/12/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom