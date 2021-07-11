Glasses Malone, The Game and Kurupt Start A G Funk Party on “Gangsta Boogie”

Watts rapper Glasses Malone brings together gangster rappers The Game and Kurupt for a G-Funk anthem “Gangsta Boogie.” The new banger will appear on his upcoming project Glasshouse (The Prequel) due out later this year. Produced by Fingazz, the bouncy track showcases West Coast bosses Glasses Malone and The Game delivering braggadocious bars over synth-driven melodies topped off with vocals from the OG gangster rapper himself, Kurupt. The song celebrates the return of summer parties, BBQ’s and Sunday cruises.

“‘Gangsta Boogie’ is the soundtrack to getting back outside,” explains Glasses. “Let’s get out of this pandemic with some west coast flavor. And who better than Glasses, Game and Gotti to bring you back to the palm trees with this summer anthem.”

The new song follows lead single “6 ‘N the Mornin’ (GMX),” that pays tribute to Ice-T and reworks his foundational rap cut with guest verses from Ice-T, Snoop Dogg and production and chorus by Ty Dolla $ign. HotNewHipHop called the G-Funk rendition “an anthem that seems singlehandedly determined to spark nostalgic fondness for the generations of West Coast gangsta rap come and gone.” HipHopDX adds that the song “restores Gangsta Rap’s essence” and UPROXX ranked it Best New Hip Hop This Week.

Glasshouse (The Prequel) is a reimagined version of Glasses’ acclaimed 2012 mixtape Glasshouse that has never been available on DSP services. The updated project will feature remixes and new verses to fan favorites like “That Good,” “Super Sport” and “Show No Love” along with all new music. Guests include Ice-T, Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, The Game, Kurupt, Schoolboy Q, Xzibit, Warren G, E-40, Cypress Hill, Too Short, Raphael Saadiq, Kid Ink, Coolio and Tha Eastsidaz.

Glasses explains, “Maya Angelou once said ‘if you don’t know where you’ve come from, you don’t know where you’re going. As the last true essence of this west coast rap lineage, I want this project to connect the DNA. The history of The West. ‘6 ‘N the Mornin’ (GMX)’ is the start with 4 decades of West Coast artists coming together and putting on for the culture.”