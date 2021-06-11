Grammy Award Nominated Phenom Kah-Lo Releases Debut EP

Emerging as a global phenomenon in 2016 with millions of streams to her name, Grammy Award-nominated singer, Kah-Lo has unveiled her highly anticipated debut EP, The Arrival.

On the five-track project, the Nigerian-born, New York City-bred music artist fuses wild rhythms, dancefloor-ready beats, and skyscraping hooks together. The opening track, “Ouch” is an exciting Afro-House anthem with hysterical lyrics.

Meanwhile, on the follow-up single, “Fire neon keys bounce underneath her slick verses before she drops the red-hot hook, “I look so fire bitch, I am the match.” The high energy “Commandments” features a chanting chorus set for club speakers while the last track, “Candy,” is a pop song with a head-nodding beat punctuated by old school beeper chirps and a thick bassline.

Back in 2016, Kah-Lo linked up with Riton for the breakout “Rinse & Repeat.” The international anthem not only amassed 65.3 million Spotify streams, but it also picked up a Grammy Award nomination in the category of “Best Dance Recording.”

Loaded with bangers, they dropped Foreign Ororo highlighted by “Ginger” and “Fake I.D.”—which notched 94.2 million Spotify streams. Along the way, she collaborated with everyone from Idris Elba to Destructo and earned acclaim from Rolling Stone, HYPEBEAST, i-D, NME, and more.