Greentea Peng Shares New Song and Video “Free My People” Off Debut

Greentea Peng shares the fourth and final offering from her debut album, MAN MADE, out June 4th. An empowering and breezy sonic balm, “Free My People” featuring Simmy and Kid Cruise arrives alongside a video directed by frequent collaborator Melody Maker and follows the previously-released singles “Dingaling,” “Kali V2” and “Nah It Ain’t The Same.”



“I wanted to dive into the mantra of ‘Free My People’ that echoes throughout the song. A year of fear, loneliness and isolation under the pandemic has laid bare some of the more troubling and alienating aspects of the human condition that we all experience at points in our lives,” Melody Maker explains of the video.



MAN MADE feels like the perfect presentation of Greentea’s world – meditative, experimental, medicinal, trippy, humorous, and brimming with rich and varied influences. Executive-produced by Earbuds, Greentea worked with an incredible roll-call of producers across 18 impeccable tracks; the likes of UK Grime and Funky legend Swindle, long-standing collaborators SAMO & KIKO, and Mala (part of the celebrated dubstep production duo Digital Mystikz and the founder of the iconic DMZ dubstep label). The album was then mixed by the multi-award winning Commissioner Gordon, who also mixed the seminal The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.



Set against the backdrop of one of the most turbulent years in recent memory, Greentea and The Seng Seng Family retreated to the country last summer where the alchemy of MAN MADE took place. All of us responded to the pandemic by realizing new versions of ourselves, Greentea opened up from the ritual of inward endeavors to contemplating the world at large, and our collective place in it. Her music was always medicinal, but the ramped-up demand for its curing qualities now has generated a new supply of something more raw and unapologetic. As a further extension of this she chose to record the record in 432 Hz frequency, a pitch that falls a semitone below music industry standard, which is thought to vibrate healing energy.



The record seamlessly weaves genres from Hip-Hop to Jazz, Neo-soul, Trip Hop, Ragga, Rock, Dub and Drum & Bass. Peng wanted the process of creating MAN MADE to function as an experiment, an opportunity to be brave and push beyond prior limits. She freestyled many of the songs—”This Sound”, “Mataji Skit”, “Meditation” which meant they’ve become looser, more free and improvised. Her sound is a hybrid, a portal into a belief in shared humanity and interconnection; her singing voice is honeyed and sage, yet spoken through potent lyrics it still manages to pack a punch—a combination that channels her friendly and relaxed yet direct and honest character. There really is no one else making music quite like Greentea Peng.



Greentea kicked off 2021 at number 4 in the BBC Music Sound of 2021 and 2020 was a milestone year for the South London born singer and songwriter. She released a series of acclaimed standalone singles; “Spells,” “Revolution,” “Hu Man,” and “Ghost Town,” and made her TV debut on Later…with Jools Holland. She also featured on the Mike Skinner single “I Wish You Loved You as Much as You Loved Him”. These tracks followed a triumphant 2019 which saw the release of her celebrated EP, RISING and a performance for COLORS of her single “Downers.”



Listen to “Free My People” above and stay tuned for the MAN MADE documentary coming soon and debut album release due this Friday June 4th.

Greentea Peng

MAN MADE

AMF Records



1. Make Noise

2. This Sound

3. Free My People ft. Simmy and Kid Cruise

4. Be Careful

5. Nah It Ain’t The Same

6. Earnest

7. Suffer

8. Mataji Freestyle

9. Kali V2

10. Satta

11. Party Hard

12. Dingaling

13. Maya

14. Man Made

15. Meditation

16. Poor Man Skit

17. Sinner

18. Jimtastic Blues