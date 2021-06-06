Grimes, Khalid, The Killers, Chvrches – Headline Spendour XR Music Festival

Splendour in the Grass is thrilled to introduce Splendour XR, a bold and world first extended reality edition of your favorite Aussie festival. It’s online, priced to be affordable and It’s Unreal!

Splendour XR will hit your screen of choice from Saturday 24 & Sunday 25 July and will be available on mobile, tablet, browser, desktop and VR.

Always the innovators, when COVID pulled the plug on live music around the world, team Splendour set to work and is now preparing to flick the switch on a world first online experience, unlike anything you’ve seen to date, that will take Splendour in the Grass to audiences around the globe.

With single user tickets available from $19.99 for a single day/$34.99 for both days and with a $2.50 discount for Splendour in the Grass existing IRL ticket holders, punters can dive into Splendour XR from the comfort of their couch and watch with family and friends from across the globe or purchase an XR Party Pack and create their own Splendour XR house party.

Indie rock royalty, critically acclaimed and genre defying singer-songwriters, viral pop sensations, hip-hop heroes and sought after collaborators, pioneering dance producers and artists who push way beyond boundaries into the unknown, will perform across Splendour XR’s stages alongside the hottest Australian acts of the moment.

Build your virtual self and move through an imaginatively embellished but faithful recreation of Splendour’s Byron Bay venue. And just like Splendour IRL, you’ll create your own schedule, travel from stage to stage to watch your favorite artists and all while virtually meeting up and partying with your mates along the way.

Splendour XR will operate globally on a single timezone, 12pm to 2am AEST (Australian Eastern Standard Time) (GMT +11) with programming from 2pm. All video content will be available as VOD for 7 days after the event. It will be available via the web and mobile versions. The virtual world will not be accessible.

Day 1 – Khalid

Chvrches, Denzel Curry, Duke Dumont, Tash Sultana, Masked Wolf, Russ Millions, Band of Horses, Little Simz, Violent Soho, Aurora, Phoebe Bridgers, Vera Blue, Pink Sweat$, Client Liaison, Griff, Pond, Tayla Parx, Dune Rats, Methyl Ethel, The Chats, Triple One, Cat & Calmell, King Stingray, The Southern River Band

Day 2 – The Killers

Charli XCX, Vance Joy, Grimes Metaverse (Super Beta), The Avalanches, Of Monsters and Men, Kaytranada, Black Pumas, Hot Dub Time Machine, Millennium Parade, The Jungle Giants, Ocean Alley, Jungle, What So Not, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Sinéad Harnett, Holly Humberstone, Spacey Jane, Crooked Colours, Amyl and the Sniffers, Wafia, Aviva, The Snuts, Band-maid, Ziggy Ramo, Gretta Ray