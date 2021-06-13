Guapdad 4000 & !llmind Enlist Rick Ross for New Remix + Deluxe Edition of ‘1176’

Guapdad 4000 and !llmind are releasing the deluxe edition of their collaborative album 1176 via Paradise Rising. Following the record being named one of the’ Best Albums of the Year’ so far by Uproxx, the deluxe edition of 1176 features six new songs including a remix of their standout single “How Many,” with rapper, entrepreneur and record executive mogul Rick Ross, which arrives alongside a Chris Simmons-directed video.

Speaking on the deluxe album, Guapdad says: “!llmind and I made way too many songs. So many that I couldn’t help but feel like the world has to hear them. I held back on features for the first release so with this one I decided to drop the ‘biggest’ one. Rick Ross gave me his blessing on this album making it a true Deluxe”

In celebration of the deluxe album release, Guapdad hosted a special screening of the album film Stoop Kid at Brain Dead Studios earlier this week. There will also be a second hometown screening that will take place at Lake Merritt in Oakland this Sunday, June 13th.

Executive produced by !llmind, 1176 takes a peek behind the curtain as Guapdad narrates his life up to now, touching on everything from his Filipino upbringing to life with his family in Oakland. In contrast to his last album, the star-studded Dior Deposits, which The New York Times named one of the best albums of the year in 2019, 1176 hones in on Guap telling his own story, with the help of some of his close friends Buddy, P-Lo and Tish Hyman. Guap and !llmind are the first artists to release a full length project through PARADISE RISING which is dedicated to uplifting artists of Filipino descent.

Guapdad 4000 & !llmind

1176 (Deluxe Edition)

Paradise Rising

June 11, 2021