Guns N’ Roses Will Be First Rock Band to Headline Las Vegas’ Brand New Allegiant Stadium

Iconic rock legends Guns N’ Roses will be the first rock band ever to bring live f’n’ rock n’roll to Allegiant Stadium when their U.S. tour comes to Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.



A Nightrain Fan Club presale will be held from Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, June 11 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets start at $39.50 and will go on sale to the general public Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. PT at Gunsnroses.com.



Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH will make their touring debut on the GNR trek, and will perform songs from their self-titled LP (due June 11) including single “Distance” which has peaked at #1 on six Billboard charts.



Produced by Live Nation, the massive touring production will kick off on July 31 at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, PA with stops in Detroit, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago, and more before wrapping up with two shows in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live Arena on October 2 and 3.