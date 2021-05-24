Gwen Stefani Announces New Show Dates for Headlining Residency “gwen Stefani – Just a Girl” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Gwen Stefani has announced eight new performance dates for her headlining residency, “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The shows will be held October 22 – November 6, 2021.

Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the eye-popping spectacular celebrates the breadth of the star’s illustrious musical career with fan-favorite hits, including “Hollaback Girl,” “The Sweet Escape” and “What You Waiting For?.”

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, May 28 at 10 p.m. PT. Citi is the official presale credit card of “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl.” As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, May 28 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, May 28 at 10 p.m. PT.

General ticket prices begin at $40, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/gwen or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 9 p.m. For more information on the show, visit gwenstefani.com.

The eight new performances going on sale are:

Oct. 2021: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

Nov. 2021: 3, 5, 6

Gwen Stefani, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to children facing a number of life-threatening conditions. The donation will also allow Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to move into a state-of-the-art building, increasing the number of exam rooms and improving the patient treatment experience. In addition to support of the expansion, Cure 4 The Kids worked with Stefani to design and name a patient room after her within the existing clinic space, which was unveiled in March 2019.