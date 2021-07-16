Haim Release New Song “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache”

HAIM have released a brand-new track titled “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” from The Last Letter From Your Lover, which arrives on Netflix July 23.

The song was written specifically for the film by HAIM and Ariel Rechtshaid and was produced by Danielle Haim and Ariel Rechtshaid.

A pair of interwoven stories set in the present and past, the Last Letter From Your Lover follows Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), an ambitious journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center. As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner) the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie’s own begins to unfold with the assistance of an earnest and endearing archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) who helps her track down more letters. Based on the novel by JoJo Moyes and directed by Augustine Frizzell.

“Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” appears during a scene where Ellie is traveling in a taxi across London contemplating her past after a one-night stand.

When discussing music and the idea of having someone create a song for the film, producers asked Frizzell for a list of favorite artists. Her top choice was Haim. The band immediately agreed to pen a track for the project.

“I’m a huge fan of their music,” says Frizzell. “It has a feel that’s both modern and retro and felt like Ellie’s world.”

Frizzell says the track was the perfect song for the specific spot in the film about Ellie as it “sets you up with who Ellie is and how we’re going to feel being in her world.”

Haim adds: “The scene we were making the song for was all about movement, so we felt like we needed a traveling beat, which spurred the initial idea. Augustine said she wanted something playful, so it was really a collaborative effort.”

“Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” is the first new music released by the sister trio since the release of the expanded version of their critically acclaimed album Women In Music, Part III in February 2021. HAIM recently won their first BRIT Award for Best International Group and were nominated for two Grammy Awards (including Album Of The Year).

HAIM return to the live stage for their first headlining show at the famed Santa Barbara Bowl on Friday, September 17, 2021. This will be the band’s first live show playing new songs from Women In Music Pt. III. In addition to this headlining show, HAIM have already been announced to play Life Is Beautiful Festival on September 18 in downtown Las Vegas.

The band will head back to the UK for a series of six already announced shows that kick off in Glasgow on September 23 and run through September 30 where they’ll play their largest ever headlining show at London’s O2.