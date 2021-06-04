Hanson Release New Single Featuring Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen

Hanson release the second single from Against The World, their new project being rolled out throughout 2021 over seven months, one single at a time. “Don’t Ever Change” is available today on all digital platforms and finds the band in full explosive power pop mode fittingly featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick on lead guitar.



“’Don’t Ever Change” is about the madness and beauty that love brings accompanied by a pure power-pop guitar riff. The fact that the legendary Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick agreed to lay down a guest solo on the song takes it to a whole new level,” says Taylor Hanson.

Against The World was announced last month with the release of the debut single and video, “Annalie”. The project will continue to usher in a stream of new content including music videos for each of the seven tracks and a summer concert series, offering both livestream and limited in-person tickets. Full schedule below.

The concert series will take place from July – October at the legendary Cain’s Ballroom in the band’s hometown of Tulsa, OK. Along with the live debut of the latest singles from Against The World, each show will be unique, highlighting different eras of the band’s career.

The concerts will also serve as a primer for Hanson’s 2022 world tour, which will go on sale this fall.

2021 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

JULY

2 – 3 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

AUGUST

6 – 7 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

SEPTEMBER

3 – 4 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

OCTOBER

1 – 2 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom