Haviah Mighty Shares Summer-Ready “Avocado” Produced by Grandtheft

Haviah Mighty returns with warm new single, “Avocado,” produced by acclaimed Canadian DJ/ producer, Grandtheft. Channelling confidence atop bouncy, layered beats, the fruit is used as a metaphor for ‘faking it til you make it’ aka perceived strength on the outside, yet malleable and soft within.

Known for hard-nosed bars and ominous beats, “Avocado” is the most pop-leaning track we have seen from the Toronto rapper. Of the track, Haviah says, “Finding that true inner confidence has come with a lot of introspection over the past year. Unlike before when I appeared confident on the outside but had many insecurities, I feel my confidence is now much more rooted to my internal core.” Grandtheft adds, “2oolman (from Halluci Nation / A Tribe Called Red) put me onto Haviah’s music and I was instantly a fan. There is this side to her as an artist that reminds me of Lauryn Hill – she can rap the most lyrical verses and still sing a perfect hook. I wanted to feature this when we worked together.”

“Avocado” is lifted from Haviah’s forthcoming fall 2021 mixtape, Stock Exchange, the first full-length follow up since her critically acclaimed, Polaris Prize-winning album, 13th Floor. Last month, Haviah shared the powerful single, “Protest feat. Yizzy” to praise from Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, Fader, Complex, triple j, Consequence, and more. Produced by Young Dreadz, the single is a visceral recall of the feelings of guilt and stress that many marginalized individuals carry with them daily due to centuries of suffering, heaviness, pain and bloodshed at the hands of law enforcement. The Stock Exchange mixtape will also feature collaborations with Jalen Santoy (“Way Too Fast”), Old Man Saxon (“Antisocial”), TOBi (“Good On My Own Tonight”), and more to be announced. The title refers to a reckoning Haviah had internally over the last year reflecting on how artists are now forced more & more to validate their value based on data (followers, streams, subscribers) and with that shift potentially losing a part of the authentic human-to-human universal experience of art.