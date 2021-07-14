Heavy Manners’ “Flamin First” Gets Fresh Mix

Chicago’s Heavy Manners, who were among the first ‘2-Tone’-inspired Ska bands in the U.S. Midwest, released a 2021 “Fresh Mix” of their 1982 single “Flamin’ First” on Friday, July 9. The track was remastered in New Orleans at Nola Recording Studios by Michael Harvey.

The reason for the release of the new mix is that Heavy Manners are featured in two new Ska-centric books! In Defense of Ska by Aaron Carnes and was released in May; Skaboom! An American Ska & Reggae Oral History by Marc Wasserman will be released on July 27 as noted here.

Heavy Manners formed in the early 80s and both headlined and played support slots at Chicago’s earliest punk, Reggae, and new wave clubs, including Tuts and Park West. They opened for a wide array of national and international acts including The English Beat, The Clash, Third World, Jimmy Cliff, The Ramones, The Go-Gos, Grace Jones, and Peter Tosh, who produced tracks for the band that would appear on a 7″ record and later a CD and 12″.

Heavy Manners, who have played out sporadically in the last decade, is comprised of vocalist Kate Fagan, vox/sax/keyboard player Frankie Hill, drummer Shel Lustig, guitarist Mitch Kohlhagen, multi-instrumentalist and singer Kevin Smith and bassist Joe Thomas (who replaced original bass player Jimi Robinson, who passed away in 2018).

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Defense-Ska-Aaron-Carnes/dp/1944866787

https://www.clashbooks.com/new-products-2/aaron-carnes-in-defense-of-ska

Heavy Manners:

https://www.facebook.com/heavymanners