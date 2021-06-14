International Artists Unite To Celebrate “Overcoming Barriers” In New Inspiring Music Video

Artists include Mandy Harvey, whose performance on America’s Got Talent earned Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer; Raul Midón, a Grammy-nominee who devoted his life to music after being told that blindness would make it impossible; Kenta Kambara, an accomplished aerial performer and dancer who performed in the 2016 Rio 2016 Paralympics closing ceremony; Signmark, the first deaf artist to be signed to a major record label; and Aliènette Coldfire, who placed third in France’s Got Talent.

Performing in the latest True Colors music video, released worldwide today, the cast of 13 artists from 9 countries presents a new take on the R&B classic, You Gotta Be, by Des’ree.

Says Des’ree, original recording artist and co-writer of You Gotta Be: “This is a truly powerful video – so invigorating and energizing, elevating the sentiment of the song and its message. The artists’ introductions at the end add even deeper resonance to their already inspiring performances.”

Directed and produced in Singapore by Creative & Music Director Dr Sydney Tan and Video Director Jasper Tan, the music video takes the viewer beyond the artistes’ performances into a variety of “day-in-the-life” moments.