Rising North Carolina rapper, Jent, releases his latest single and visual – “Biting”. Jent teamed up with Grand Hustle’s First Lady and spitfire mc, Tokyo Jetz, for this catchy man vs woman track. Jent’s swift and confident rap style is met with Tokyo’s fast, lyrical and clever technique, captivating the ears of any rap fan. Jent continues to push the agenda that North Carolina rap is next to take over the music industry.