Jessie J Returns With New Self Love Anthem “I Want Love”

Making a grand entrance with highly anticipated new music, GRAMMY Award-nominated multi-platinum pop superstar Jessie J returns with a brand-new single entitled “I Want Love” via LAVA/Republic Records/Universal Music Canada.

To bring the track to life, she worked with three-time GRAMMY Award-winning mega-producer Ryan Tedder [Beyoncé, Adele] who serves as producer and co-writer.

Jessie J says “I wanted to come back with a song that felt classic but modern. BIG vocals and get everyone on the dance floor. I cannot wait for the world to hear this song and to DANCE and sing along loud.”

As she celebrates the tenth anniversary of her platinum-certified 2011 first LP Who You Are, she continues to also look forward. “I Want Love” sets the stage for her anxiously awaited fifth full-length album, coming later this year, co-written with and executive produced by Tedder.