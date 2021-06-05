Jessie Ware Releases “Hot N Heavy” From What’s Your Pleasure – The Platinum Pleasure Edition

Continuing a non-stop year, Jessie Ware today releases her latest single co-produced by SG Lewis, “Hot N Heavy,” a captivating and soulful dance track. The song comes straight from What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition.

The track brings back the electrifying dancehall energy that was so beloved on Ware’s most recent singles, co-written by Jessie, Shungudzo Kuyimba, Model Child (Danny Parker) and SG Lewis, “Hot N Heavy” brings in familiar influences of 80’s electronica and the modern sensibilities that makes Jessie’s music so memorable. This, along with her truly outstanding vocals & tongue-n-cheek lyrics really set this track up to be the soundtrack to your summer.

“Hot N Heavy” comes along with what has been a pretty stellar 12 months for Jessie Ware. Earlier this year saw What’s Your Pleasure? re-enter the top 10 following a performance on Graham Norton, alongside herBRIT nominations for Female Solo artist as well as Mastercard Album, with the energetic music video for her latest single ‘Please’ being released too. June 2020 saw Jessie gain not only her fourth UK Top 10 album of her career, but also her highest charting record at No.3. at UK Official Album Charts.

As if this wasn’t amazing enough, she went on to release her first cookbook and continued her immensely popular podcast Table Manners and recently hit a massive milestone of 21 million individual listens, oftentimes featuring household names such as Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Yungblud, Robbie Williams, Alanis Morissette., Dawn French and Dolly Parton to name a few.

Catch Jessie live when she embarks on her UK 2021 tour that has been rescheduled for this December.

WHAT’S YOUR PLEASURE? THE PLATINUM PLEASURE EDITION – TRACKLIST:

Spotlight What’s Your Pleasure? Ooh La La Soul Control Save A Kiss Adore You In Your Eyes Step Into My Life Read My Lips Mirage (Don’t Stop) The Kill Remember Where You Are Please Impossible Eyes Closed Overtime Hot N Heavy Pale Blue Light 0208 (feat. Kindness) Adore You (Endless Remix)



UK HEADLINE 2021 TOUR DATES:

December 1st – Birmingham O2 Academy

December 2nd – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse – SOLD OUT

December 3rd – Southampton O2 Guildhall – SOLD OUT

December 5th – Newcastle O2 Academy

December 7th – Leeds O2 Academy

December 9th – Glasgow O2 Academy

December 11th – Bristol Marble Factory – SOLD OUT

December 12th – London O2 Academy Brixton – SOLD OUT

December 13th – London O2 Academy Brixton