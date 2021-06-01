Josh A Strives for Greatness In The Face of Adversity with “Doubt Me”

Rising singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Josh A has announced today’s release of a brand new single. Recorded with co-producer/engineer Andrew Wade (A Day To Remember, Motionless In White), “Doubt Me” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

“This song is a middle finger to the idea of sacrificing my artistic integrity to fit industry standards,” says Josh A. “For a while it felt like I wasn’t being taken seriously or that I was being written off which just kept adding fuel to the fire. I love being the underdog because that means I have something to prove. When people don’t believe in me it ignites this insane passion and dedication to my craft. I knew I wanted to make something that was unapologetically me and absolutely off the wall, so I connected with Andrew Wade. We created a studio atmosphere that embraced each other’s authenticity. The end result was a track that beautifully reflected my mindset as of late: striving for greatness in the face of any adversity.”



“Doubt Me” follows last month’s release of the deeply personal single, “ANXIOUS (Feat. guccihighwaters),” which was produced with Southern Beatz. “Anxious was a brutal cry for help, written at one of my lowest moments,” says Josh A.

The self-described “workaholic loner” has his sights on expanding his operation beyond the bedroom. After overcoming a long battle of substance abuse, his goal has become to create stadium-level hits for one specific reason. He says, “At the core of it all, I want to create anthems and massive songs so I can help as many people as possible. When my fans write to me and tell me the music helped them with depression, addiction and whatever they’re going through it makes me want to offer that escape to the whole world.” Having achieved over a year of sobriety and now with a clear vision in mind, Josh A is unstoppable.



“I write songs for the quiet ones,” Josh A says. “It’s always more than just a song.”