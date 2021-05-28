K-Pop SuperFest Presented by Sessions with Joy Ruckus Club

Following this week’s announcement of I Hate Being Hated http://sessionslive.com/ihatebeinghated, Sessions is thrilled to announce another new collaboration with Joy Ruckus Club, the largest Asian music festival in the world, to present K-Pop SuperFest on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at https://sessionslive.com/joyruckusclub at 6PM PT.

Tickets Available At: sessionslive.com/joyruckusclub

The one-day festival is the first of its kind for Sessions, and features performances from premiere K-pop superstars. The exciting line-up includes 11-member K-pop group The Boyz, legendary South Korean pop star Rain, powerhouse vocalist and chart topping singer/songwriter Ailee, and one of K-pop’s most exciting rapper and singers’ Jessi. They will be joined by boyband AB6IX, American breakthrough girl group Momoland, singer and rapper Heize, boy bands Cravity and Golden Child, girl group Lovelyz, dancer and singer AleXa, rapper Bloo, and DJ Soda. K-pop sensations AleXa and Kevin (The Boyz) will host the global event.

Even as a one-day festival, with livestream filming taking place at the famed Yes24 Live Hall in Seoul, K-Pop SuperFest will be one of the biggest K-pop festivals in the world and undoubtedly the biggest K-pop virtual festival in the Western world.

The founder of Joy Ruckus Club, Kublai Kwon made his name as a pioneer of the Asian American music scene. His first cousin is the late great Shin Hae Chul, who is Korea’s first K-pop superstar and creator of the K-pop music genre. According to Kwon, this new festival honors his legacy by highlighting the superstars of K-pop today.

“Sessions’ growth is rapidly accelerating across Asia,” said Sessions co-Founder Tim Westergren. “The K-Pop SuperFest represents another milestone as we bring even larger events to fans across 194 countries and 18 languages. Sessions’ unique combination of gamification and marketing is driving attendance and revenue for artists at an unprecedented level, and our partnership with Kublai and Joy Ruckus Club continues to deepen.”

Event t-shirts, NFT videos, signed posters, and virtual 1-on-1 meet & greet opportunities with artists will be available in the festival’s and artists’ stores on Sessions. This is the first time that Sessions will be promoting a K-pop only festival.

Complete Lineup

AB6IX

Ailee

AleXa

Bloo

Cravity

DJ Soda

Golden Child

Heize

Jessi

Lovelyz

Momoland

Rain

The Boyz