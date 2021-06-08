Katy Perry and Pokémon Release Special Behind The Scenes Video For “Electric”

Katy Perry and Pokémon share a behind the scenes look at the “Electric” music video shoot in Oahu, Hawaii. Katy details the inspiring song and video in the new clip, which follows her real-life story of getting her start busking at famer’s market as a teenager.

Of the official video, Vulture said, “Katy Perry and Pikachu’s ‘Electric’ Video Will Help You Roar,” while MTV News noted, “the track itself radiates the force suggested by the title.” Katy created the empowering anthem especially for Pokémon 25: The Album, which will be released this fall by Capitol Records.

“Electric” celebrates the joy inherent in pursuing a dream, buoyed by the love and support of friends. It’s all part of P25 Music, a massive, yearlong music campaign from The Pokémon Company International in partnership with Universal Music Group