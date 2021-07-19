Kevin Abstract Enlists slowthai and $NOT for New Single & Video

Kevin Abstract shares “Slugger” a new single and video featuring $NOT and slowthai out now via Question Everything / RCA Records. Produced by Romil Hemnani, Al Hug and Kevin Abstract, the song arrives alongside a video directed by Abstract himself.

“Slugger” is Abstract’s first solo release since 2019’s Arizona Baby, whose song “Peach” was awarded an RIAA Gold Certification earlier this week. The song also follows the latest album from BROCKHAMPTON, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, which Rolling Stone called “their most cohesive project yet.” You can experience it live at the group’s North American tour next year.

Additionally, Kevin Abstract is also releasing the debut collection from Video Store Apparel, the clothing arm of his creative house, Video Store, which also includes a record label co-founded with Romil Hemnani. Titled WARHEAD, the Spring/Summer 2021 collection will feature both men and women’s apparel and arrives alongside a lookbook shot by Abstract. Purchase the collection on the Video Store website.