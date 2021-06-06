Keys N Krates Enlists Bibi Bourelly On New Track “Take It Off”

Toronto natives Keys N Krates enlist German singer-songwriter Bibi Bourelly for their latest single “Take It Off.” Bouncy and engrossing, “Take It Off” combines sleek house-inflected electronic production with Bourelly’s pop-centric vocal hooks. Coming on the heels of signing a global deal with Last Gang Records, “Take It Off” is the group’s first new song since 2020’s remix of “Double Dutch” featuring Dai Burger.

Speaking on the song, Keys N Krates says: “We’ve known BiBi for years and try to do sessions with her every time we touch in L.A. She has a whole style that’s her own with an unmatched energy and quirkiness that we’ve always loved. Last year we were with her in the studio and really wanted to try making a dance record with her. We played her this Chicago house piano line with a killer bassline Matisse had just laid down and she just went in and threw down this crazy vocal line with the most feel good catchy hook; all off the top of her head and all kinda based on a conversation we were having with her 5 mins before that. The song at a first listen just sounds like the most fun party shit, but she’s actually talking about dating men who are emotionally unavailable and trying to get them to open up.”

The group’s most recent full-length release, 2019’s A Beat Tape For Your Friends, included the original version of “Double Dutch,” and was coined the “beat tape of the summer” by Exclaim! upon its release. In 2020, the group released an edit package they made of Frank Ocean, Lauryn Hill, and Snoh Aalegra to support the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Stay tuned for more from Keys N Krates coming soon.