Kings of Leon Announce Summer Tour Dates

Kings of Leon have announced new tour dates for the late summer and early fall of 2021. The tour is in support of the band’s new record, When You See Yourself, which was released this past March.

The shows kick off on Aug. 3 at the iThink Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Fla. It will conclude on Oct. 3 in Ridgefield, Wa. at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.

The band will be joined by Cold War Kids as support during the entire tour. “We are so excited to open for Kings of Leon on tour all over the US,” said CWK frontman Nathan Willett. “Like- thrilled beyond belief, losing our minds about it! Let’s go!”

Tickets go on sale on May 21 at 10 a.m. local time, and they can be purchased at livenation.com.

Kings of Leon 2021 Tour Dates:

08/03 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/05 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

08/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

08/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI

08/22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/03 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

09/15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion

08/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

09/23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/01 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

10/03 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater