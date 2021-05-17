Kings of Leon Announce Summer Tour Dates

Kings of Leon have announced new tour dates for the late summer and early fall of 2021. The tour is in support of the band’s new record, When You See Yourself, which was released this past March.
The shows kick off on Aug. 3 at the iThink Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Fla. It will conclude on Oct. 3 in Ridgefield, Wa. at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.
The band will be joined by Cold War Kids as support during the entire tour. “We are so excited to open for Kings of Leon on tour all over the US,” said CWK frontman Nathan Willett. “Like- thrilled beyond belief, losing our minds about it! Let’s go!”
Tickets go on sale on May 21 at 10 a.m. local time, and they can be purchased at livenation.com.
Kings of Leon 2021 Tour Dates:
08/03 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/05 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
08/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/10 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/13 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/15 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/17 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
08/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI
08/22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/27 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/31 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/03 – Snowmass Village, CO @ Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
09/15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/17 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion
08/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
09/23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival
10/01 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
10/03 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater