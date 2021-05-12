Korn Announces Summer U.S. Tour With Staind

Korn has announced an epic U.S. summer tour featuring very special guests Staind on all dates. The tour will see both bands traversing the country this summer and will give fans the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night.

Produced by Live Nation, the coast-to-coast 28-city outing will kick off August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida and make stops in Long Island, Detroit, Irvine, Phoenix, Austin and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on September 21. Furthermore, both bands will perform at Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival on September 23.





Fans will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale for tickets beginning Friday, May 14 at 12:00 p.m. local time at www.livenation.com.

KORN North American summer tour dates with STAIND:

Aug. 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 07 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Aug. 08 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 13 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 14 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 17 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 20 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug. 24 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Aug. 28 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 31 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sep. 02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sep. 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep. 05 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Sep. 06 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

Sep. 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sep. 11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep. 12 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep. 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sep. 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sep. 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sep. 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sep. 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep. 23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

* Festival date