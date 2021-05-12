Korn Announces Summer U.S. Tour With Staind

Korn has announced an epic U.S. summer tour featuring very special guests Staind on all dates. The tour will see both bands traversing the country this summer and will give fans the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage each night.
Produced by Live Nation, the coast-to-coast 28-city outing will kick off August 5 in West Palm Beach, Florida and make stops in Long Island, Detroit, Irvine, Phoenix, Austin and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on September 21. Furthermore, both bands will perform at Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival on September 23.
Fans will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale for tickets beginning Friday, May 14 at 12:00 p.m. local time at www.livenation.com.
KORN North American summer tour dates with STAIND:
Aug. 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 07 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Aug. 08 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 11 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 13 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 14 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Aug. 17 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 20 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 21 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Aug. 24 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 25 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 27 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
Aug. 28 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 31 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sep. 02 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sep. 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Sep. 05 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO
Sep. 06 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
Sep. 09 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Sep. 11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sep. 12 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sep. 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sep. 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sep. 18 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sep. 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sep. 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep. 23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*
* Festival date