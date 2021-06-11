Layla Frankel and Alex DeVor Perform “You Can’t Love Me Like I Loved You” for the NPR Tiny Desk Contest

Watch the live performance of the new single which was selected as a finalist in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest.

Layla’s bio describes her music as “Soulcana” – integrating the vocal style of Bonnie Rait and the sophisticated pop sound of Sheryl Crow. It pays homage to the cryptic, poetic lyricism of Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan. Most notably, it plays with melodies and unexpected chord structures, learned from studying jazz, and showcases her stunning vocal power and agility.

Her latest EP, Postcard From the Moon, was recorded at Startstruck Studios in Nashville, produced and mixed by Jim Kimball (who has toured and recorded with an extensive roster of artists that includes Reba McEntire, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Justin Timberlake), engineered by Todd Tidwell and the executive producer was Mary Johnson.

The EP, also featuring some of Nashville’s top session players, can be found on bandcamp at https://laylafrankel.bandcamp.com/album/postcard-from-the-moon-2