Liars Share Track Off Upcoming New Album ‘The Apple Drop’

Liars share “Big Appetite,” the latest track from the forthcoming album, The Apple Drop, out August 6 on Mute.

“Big Appetite” picks up directly from “Sekwar,” where we left Angus Andrew as he entered a new dimension in a cave. For “Big Appetite,” we follow his hallucinogenic trajectory with a video depicting the psychological journey from within. Clemens Habicht once again directs, this time utilizing the most analog of tools (a camera mounted to a drill) as a means to generate psychedelic effects.

“I thought that spelunking with bats for the ‘Sekwar’ video tested the upper limits of my fear threshold, but it turns out having a revved up drill pointed close to my forehead for a day is truly the stuff of nightmares,” explains Angus.

“The drill spun the camera at up to 2000rpm, and the very real potential for an accidental trepanation gave the filming an extra potency.” Clemens expands, “The terror experienced by the almost broken but fiercely determined space traveler mixes with the candy colours of a delirious unhinged euphoria, with lucid recollections of band members Cameron Deyell and Laurence Pike joining a more fresh-faced Angus from a distant, optimistic and simpler past.”

Fans can pre-order The Apple Drop on limited edition recycled colored vinyl, CD, and digital platforms. One of two exclusive color flexidiscs – each featuring an acoustic version of either “Sekwar” or “Big Appetite” – will be available through select independent shops and Mute’s store while supplies last.

Also available via Mute’s store is an album bundle featuring a t-shirt and patch.