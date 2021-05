Lil Yachty releases the new video to “Plastic (feat. Icewear Vezzo & Rio Da Yung Og)” off his critically acclaimed Michigan Boy Boat mixtape.

The black and white video was filmed in Detroit and was directed by Ethan Iverson.

Stream/Download Lil Yachty’s new mixtape “Michigan Boy Boat” here: https://QualityControl.lnk.to/Michiga…

Watch Lil Yachty’s reality show “The Boat Show”: https://QualityControl.lnk.to/BoatShow​