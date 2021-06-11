Listen to Topic x Bebe Rexha “Chain My Heart”

Topic and Bebe Rexha team up on the infectious new single “Chain My Heart,” which captures how, paradoxically, surrendering to love can bring the ultimate freedom.

Bebe’s evocative, rapid-fire vocal delivery and Topic’s darkly melodic production are an intoxicating combination on the track, which was released today by Astralwerks.

Co-collaborator and NYC-native Bebe Rexha explains, “’Chain My Heart’ is about finding somebody that truly captivates your heart, and not wanting to let them go. I had a great time working together with Topic, he is very talented, and I am so excited for everyone to hear this song!”

Topic adds, “When creating ‘Chain My Heart,’ we noticed relatively early on that the song needed a strong woman, who could convey a certain edginess with her voice. With some melodies you directly imagine the person you want on the track in the process. Bebe Rexha was the one who struck our minds instantly. Vocally, she has exactly the attitude that the song needs. You can hear that especially in the pre-chorus.”