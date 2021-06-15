Little Simz Drops New Single “Rollin Stone”

Little Simz shares a new offering from her forthcoming album. With her powerful new track “Rollin Stone,” Little Simz delivers a potent, no holds barred suckerpunch straight to the heart, spitting her trademark quickfire raps like no other and reminding people why, exactly, she is one of the most vital artists in the game.

Bristling with well-deserved swagger and propelled by barely controlled fury, “Rollin Stone” throws in references to Shibuya and Gucci, awards and Sao Paulo to highlight not only how Simz has ascended to the top of the food chain, but also the sheer grit and graft it’s taken to get there. As she cooes on the second half of the track: “Mummy handled business / Papa was a rollin stone / I’m a mix a both there ain’t no bitch boy in my bones”.

“Rollin Stone” follows the the epic opening missive of “Introvert” and the gorgeous swoon of “Woman” (and not forgetting the accompanying videos, the latter of which was directed by Simz herself). “Rollin Stone” is just another example of why Simz is one of the most urgent and important voices we have today, and another reason to get very, very excited indeed about her forthcoming album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, out September 3rd on Age 101.

