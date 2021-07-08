Little Simz Shares New Track Ahead of Upcoming New Album

The majestic, coruscating centerpiece of the forthcoming, long awaited album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, “I Love You, I Hate You,” the new track from Little Simz, is by turns haunting and beautiful, raw and emotional – and sees Simz laying herself bare like never before.

In fact, the track covered such difficult material that Simz at first refused to write it. “Flo asked me, what do you love and what do you hate? I knew the answer immediately, but I was adamant I didn’t want to talk about it.”

The specter she didn’t want to talk about? Her absent father. “Is you a sperm donor or a Dad to me?” she asks, as a funky guitar riff gives way to vibrant strings and a moving choral climax. “My ego won’t fully allow me to say that I miss you” she confesses. “A woman who hasn’t confronted all her Daddy issues.” As palpable as her anger – and sorrow – are, it’s in working through her feelings Simz finds some sense of resolution. In the last verse she concludes, “I’m not forgiving for you, man, I’m forgiving for me.”

“I Love You, I Hate You” Is just the latest missive off an incredible run of tracks previewing Sometimes I Might Be Introvert including the powerful call to arms “Introvert,” silky soul swoon of “Woman” and ice cool hip hop chill of “Rollin Stone.” To say that Simz is flexing her muscles in new and exciting ways would be a massive understatement, as would the assertion that Sometimes… is one of the most anticipated records of the year.

Little Simz

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

September 3, 2021

