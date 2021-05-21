London Grammar Release New Single “Lord It’s A Feeling”

London Grammar release their new single “Lord It’s A Feeling,” out now on Ministry Of Sound/Columbia Records. The track is featured on their new UK #1 album Californian Soil, and is a stunning meditation on infidelity that borrows from trance and trip-hop, making for an exhilarating ballad.

Speaking about the single Hannah Reid said, “’Lord It’s A Feeling’ was essentially a spoken word poem to start with, it was very simple and also the hardest song to get right because it’s unusual. It means a lot to me this song and I felt very vulnerable doing it. I hope you love it as much as we do.”

London Grammar celebrated their second #1 UK album with the release of Californian Soil in April. The album entered straight in at #1 in the Official Charts, outselling the whole top 5 combined. Californian Soil is the fastest selling UK album of 2021.

In support of Californian Soil, London Grammar will perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend of Live Music later this month. On Friday, August 27 they will headline All Points East in London. The band will also play their biggest headline tour to date this November, which includes two nights at London’s Alexandra Palace. Pre-sale tickets sold out instantly upon release, followed swiftly by general sale tickets which sold out in record time.