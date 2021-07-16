Mabel Shares New Song and Video – “Take It Home” – in Collaboration With Pokémon

Pokémon’s 25th-anniversary celebration continues with today’s release of “Take It Home,” a new song from BRIT Award recipient Mabel, who recorded it exclusively for the upcoming P25 Music compilation album.

With an infectious beat and bright, summery vibe, the song celebrates being the kind of friend that others can count on. It was produced by Tommy Brown (Kanye West, Ariana Grande) and Mr. Franks (Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber).

The compilation, which will be released this autumn by Capitol Records, is part of a massive, yearlong music campaign from The Pokémon Company International in partnership with Universal Music Group.

The playful official video for “Take It Home” finds Mabel trying to unwind in her hotel room after a busy day. Flipping through the channels on the television, she’s delighted to find a Pokémon channel. Comforted by the beloved characters, she falls asleep. In her dream, she follows a Jigglypuff down the hallway and together they explore the hotel, which has been transformed into a dark yet sparkling dreamworld. Mabel takes the stage, joined by a troupe of dancers, and a Pikachu makes a cameo appearance.