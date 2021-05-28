Machine Gun Kelly Returns With Thrilling New Video “love race” Feat Kellin Quinn & Travis Barker

A night of camping goes awry in Machine Gun Kelly’s latest video, “love race.” Featuring Kellin Quinn, a bloodthirsty killer is on the loose and ruins a memorable trip in the woods with his murderous way. Directed by MGK and Issac Rentz, the rock superstar enlisted popular influences Alissa Violet, Xowie, and Noah Beck for the song’s visuals. The starry video also included Travis Barker on the drums.

The song has over 25 million global streams and has 16.2 million streams on Spotify alone. He also performed the track on Ellen last week, which garnered 1 million views and was trending on YouTube.

On Sunday night (May 23), Machine Gun Kelly won big at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards taking home the awards for Top Rock Album and Top Rock Artist. He’s also nominated for Alternative Rock Song of the Year for “bloody valentine” at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards this Thursday.