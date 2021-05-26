Maroon 5 Announces Tracklist & Special Guests for Newest Album ‘Jordi’

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 unveils the tracklisting and special guests for their latest full-length album, JORDI via 222/Interscope/Universal Music Canada, the country’s leading music company.

The group’s seventh full-length record arrives in stores and at all DSPs on June 11, 2021.

This time around, a bevy of legendary guests and high-profile friends join Maroon 5. The first release off the album, “Beautiful Mistakes” features Megan Thee Stallion. blackbear joins the band on “Echo,” while the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks teams up with the group for “Remedy.” Next up, Academy® Award winner H.E.R. guests on “Convince Me Otherwise,” and the late Juice WRLD makes a posthumous appearance on “Can’t Leave You Alone.” The album will also include the band’s triple-platinum “Memories” and a “Memories” remix featuring late legend Nipsey Hussle and superstar rapper YG. Up and coming Zimbabwean artist Bantu is also featured on “One Light.”

The album will be available in Standard and Deluxe configurations. The physical Deluxe will be available exclusively at Target and includes “Button” [feat. Anuel AA, Tainy] and Jason Derulo’s “Lifestyle” [feat. Adam Levine]. The Target version also boasts a limited-edition cover and poster. All deluxe formats (physical and digital) will also include the original version of “Memories”

Check out the full tracklisting below.

As Maroon 5’s most personal offering to date, the title nods to the group’s original manager Jordan Feldstein.

Frontman Adam Levine shared the following on Instagram: “I miss him every single day. And I’m proud to have etched his name into the history of this band that he helped build from the ground up…every step of the way. We love you Jordi.”

Maroon 5 stands out as not only one of pop music’s most enduring artists, but also one of the 21st century’s biggest acts. The band’s new album, JORDI, will be executive produced by J Kash, and in addition to “Beautiful Mistakes” will also include the band’s recent hits “Memories” and “Nobody’s Love.“

DELUXE TRACKLISTING:

“Beautiful Mistakes” feat. Megan thee Stallion

“Lost”

“Echo” feat. blackbear

“Lovesick”

“Remedy” feat. Stevie Nicks

“Seasons”

“One Light” feat. Bantu

“Convince Me Otherwise” feat. H.E.R.

“Nobody’s Love”

“Can’t Leave You Alone” feat. Juice WRLD

“Memories“

“Memories (Remix)” feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG

“Button” [feat. Anuel AA, Tainy]*

“Lifestyle” (Jason Derulo feat. Adam Levine)*

*Bonus tracks on the Target physical version