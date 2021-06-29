Marty Stuart Shares New Tom Petty Cover “Fault Lines”

Marty Stuart shares his new cover of Tom Petty’s “Fault Lines” the fourth track off Songs I Sing In The Dark, a collection of songs recorded acoustically at Marty’s former home outside of Nashville. Watch the video premiere for “Fault Lines” via Garden & Gun, who say of the collection “Stuart’s top-notch ear and respect for his peers are on full display in his latest project, Songs I Sing in the Dark. Recorded last year, the album shines a light on the songs that consoled him during isolation, including several covers.”



Stuart shares about the song:



I’ve never made any bones about it. I think Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were the greatest rock & roll band that the United States of America has ever produced. They were modern-day gladiators in every sense of the word. In 2014, the Fabulous Superlatives and I toured across Canada. On a day off from the spotlight, I paid a visit to a record store in some suburban shopping center in a town along the way. The store was featuring Tom and the Heartbreakers’ project, Hypnotic Eye, as one of their new and noteworthy profiles. I bought it, took it back to the tour bus, and gave it a listen. When the song “Fault Lines” came charging out of the speakers, I stood up, turned the volume up way too loud, and played the song three times back-to-back. I immediately called Tom, got his voicemail, and left him a message. Determined to talk to somebody in the Heartbreakers’ camp, I then dialed Mike Campbell. I got him on the line and proceeded to throw roses, and go on about the song. His guitar playing, the band, the writing, the production on the album, Tom’s singing, and on and on. When I finally took a breath and shut up, Campbell, or “Cammell,” as Johnny Cash called him, said, “So you like it?” We laughed it off and kept on rolling.



Six years later, on the evening before I recorded “Fault Lines,” I called Mike once again. This time, to ask him about a particular chord he’d played when they’d recorded the song. He gave me a quick guitar lesson over the phone. When we hung up, I felt that I was ready to tackle “Fault Lines”. The following day, as I was driving to the session, I decided to try “Fault Lines” as a mandolin piece. Without a clue as to how it would turn out, I stepped up to the microphone and went for it. One take later, here’s Tom and Mike’s “Fault Lines”.



Marty Stuart will share a new song from the album a month, alongside a personal statement about each song’s importance, both personally and in the context of country music. Stuart said of his new collection, “The title tells the story. I have a long line of songs that range from obscure, originals, to favorites from various musical worlds that I often sing to myself when I’m alone. Until recently, I had never formally made a list of all the titles. When I did, I saw in those titles so many great songs that need to be remembered and passed down. There was a mighty congregation of names of profound songwriters whose presence and lyrics are to be cherished. And, looking into those songs I could hear the music of those brilliant musicians, arrangers, and singers who brought those tunes to life, and gave the world reason to love them. In the wake of these revelations, I was inspired to finally go to work on the idea of Songs I Sing in the Dark.”



Marty Stuart will be on the road in 2021 with dates starting in mid-June.

Marty Stuart Tour Dates

SUN 11 JULY St. Augustine Amphitheatre Saint Augustine, FL, US

FRI 23 JULY Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN, US

FRI 30 JULY Adler Hall New York (NYC), NY, US

SAT 31 JULY Indian Ranch Amphitheatre Webster, MA, US

SUN 1 AUGUST Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT, US

THU 26 AUGUST Kessler Theater Dallas, TX, US

FRI 27 AUGUST Kessler Theater Dallas, TX, US

SAT 28 AUGUST The Heights Theater Houston, TX, US

SUN 19 SEPTEMBER Aladdin Theater Portland, OR, US

SAT 25 SEPTEMBER Uptown Theatre Napa Napa, CA, US

FRI 8 OCTOBER Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS, US

SUN 17 OCTOBER Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel, NY, US

WED 20 OCTOBER The Waiting Room Omaha, NE, US

THU 18 NOVEMBER Victory Theatre Evansville, IN, US

SAT 15 JANUARY Gary & Laura Maurer Concert Hall Chicago, IL, US

