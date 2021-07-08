MAY-A Signs to Atlantic Records For Debut EP

Rising 19yo Australian artist, MAY-A has recently signed to Atlantic Records in the US & UK and announced the release of her debut EP, Don’t Kiss Ur Friends, out August 6th, 2021. She also shares a new version of her indie pop confessional anthem, “Swing Of Things” featuring verses from breakout lo-fi Canadian rapper, Powfu.

Billboard announced the signing news earlier today with MAY-A sharing, “It honestly feels like a dream to be working with Atlantic Records. I am so appreciative of the team I now have over there and I’m excited to delve further into creative ventures with them in the future.” For Atlantic Records in the US it’s the same story, as Julie Greenwald, Chairman and COO shares “MAY-A is a one-of-a-kind artist who has created her own brilliant musical and visual universe. As a performer and songwriter, her art reflects wisdom and talent well beyond her years. We’re so thrilled to be on this journey with her and excited to welcome her to the Atlantic family.”

Powfu (the master behind viral track “death bed (coffee for your head)’ feat. Beabadoobee”) adds new layers of dimension to MAY-A’s ‘Swing Of Things,’ sharing, “I love this song. It was a lot of fun working on this remix with MAY-A.” And MAY-A adds, “Powfu really got what the song is about in the verse he wrote, and I’m so stoked to be releasing this version in collaboration with him.”

MAY-A writes honestly and poignantly about navigating first love, break-ups, sexual identity, and more, injecting these beautifully told vignettes with arena-size energy and crystal-clean pop vocals. Her elliptical storytelling, clear-eyed observational lyricism, and songwriting full of musical left-turns make it clear why she just signed with Sony Music in Australia, Atlantic Records in the US & UK, sold out her debut national Australian headline tour (including a run of performances alongside The Veronicas) and is gaining fans across the globe with every step.