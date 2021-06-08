Mayday Parade Announce Fall Headline Tour Dates

Making their triumphant return to the stage, Mayday Parade are thrilled to announce their upcoming fall headline tour featuring support from Microwave. VIP pre-sale is available starting tomorrow, June 9 at 10 am local time, with general on-sale beginning this Friday, June 11 at 10 am local time.

All tickets and additional information are available here.

The run kicks off on September 8 in their home state, Florida. Full routing can be found below. “We are beyond excited to hit the road once again this September,” guitarist Brooks Betts shared. “It’s been way too long, and we won’t keep you waiting any longer!”

Mayday Parade – Fall U.S. Tour Dates:

Sept 8 – High Dive – Gainesville, FL

Sept 10 – Culture Room – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Sept 12 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

Sept 14 – Georgia Theatre – Athens, GA

Sept 15 – Amos’ Southend – Charlotte, NC

Sept 17 – Four Chord Music Festival – Pittsburgh, PA*

Sept 18 – Riot Fest – Chicago, IL*

Sept 21 – Deluxe – Indianapolis, IN

Sept 22 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

Sept 23 – Blue Note – Columbia, MO

Sept 25 – Furnace Fest – Birmingham, AL*

Sept 26 – Club LA – Destin, FL (no Microwave)

* festival date