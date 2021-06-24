Meg Myers and K.Flay Unite for Mesmerizing New Remix

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Meg Myers and 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist K.Flay have joined forces for “The Underground (K.Flay Remix).” A mesmerizing rework of Myers’ recent single, “The Underground (K.Flay Remix)” premieres today at all digital platforms.

“I was really happy to collaborate with K.Flay,” says Myers. “I love the vulnerability, freedom, and raw power in the way she expresses herself creatively. It also really warmed my heart when she gave me her Pedialyte after the last show we played together. Her industrial goth interpretation of my song is so fun and sensual.”

“I’ve been a fan of Meg’s for a while, so I loved working on this remix,” K.Flay says. “I wanted to take the song to a heavy, almost goth space. I kept thinking about this notion of ‘The Underground,’ and what it looked like, what it meant, how it sounded. That sensory exploration was my inspiration.”

Myers will return to the road this September with a series of eagerly awaited festival performances. The dates include Napa, CA’s BottleRock Napa Valley (September 4), Chicago, IL’s Riot Fest (September 17), and Sacramento, CA’s Farm-To-Fork Festival (September 19). Additional shows will be announced soon – for updates and ticket information, please visit www.megmyers.com/#tour.

