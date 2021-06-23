Mick Jenkins Shares New Song and Video “Truffles”

Mick Jenkins shares a new single. A powerful return, the Monte Booker-produced “Truffles” arrives with an equally masterful visual counterpart directed by Andre Muir.



“Truffles” follows last year’s singles “Frontstreet Freestyle” and “Snakes” featuring Kojey Radical as well as his critically-acclaimed EP The Circus, which Pitchfork called “measured, soothing, and a suitable accompaniment to brandy and a cigar in a comfortable chair.”



Listen to and watch “Truffles” and stay tuned for more from Mick Jenkins coming soon.