Midge Ure Returns To North America This Fall – Un-Zoomed And Face To Face

Midge Ure returns to North America for an East Coast run of dates this fall. “Un-Zoomed And Face To Face” will see Midge playing solo-acoustic versions of songs from his vast career including Ultravox, Visage, Thin Lizzy and his solo albums. Ure is excited to return to the road after almost two years.

The last time Ure toured the states was in early 2020 with his one man ‘Songs, Questions and Answers’ and in spring 2020 the 1980 Tour hit New Zealand and Australia just at the same time as Covid-19. This led to the run being cut short and Midge and the band returning home to and empty tour diary and a very different world.

With touring stalled Midge devised a way of doing performances and keeping connected with his audience from his studio with the conception of the Backstage Lockdown Club. Ure said “I had seen many artists doing home concerts singing and playing into their webcams and irrespective of how good the artists were the look and sound were not really up to scratch. So I did a lot of research into Hi -res cameras and visual mixers etc and put together a ‘one man’ system which enabled me to webcast at a quality level’ He went on to say “This has been a lifeline for not just me but the audience as well”



Midge Ure is now working on three albums including a follow up to Fragile, an Orchestrated Pt. 2 and an instrumental album.

Midge Ure Un-Zoomed & Face to Face Tour: (More TBA)

October 26 – Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House

October 27 – Boston, MA – City Winery

November 1 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery

November 2 – Washington DC – City Winery

November 4 – New York, NY – Iridium

November 5 – New York, NY – Iridium

November 6 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

November 7 – Bordentown, NJ – Randy Now’s Man Cave

November 9 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse