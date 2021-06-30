midwxst Shares New Single and Video “Ruthless”

midwxst, born Edgar Sarratt III, shares a new single and video. “Ruthless” captures the glitched-out, otherwordly sound he laid out on his Summer03 EP, then elevates it for a new era of music set to make this his breakout year. The song arrives alongside a Nirvan Sorooshian (@dotcomNirvan) directed video and is his first offering of music since signing to Geffen Records.



The 18-year-old Indiana native is the next generation’s ideal superstar, capturing all the chaos of a typical modern teen’s life with the artistic intuition of a seasoned veteran. Growing up in a small town, midwxst never felt like he really fit in. It wasn’t until he met an online scene of like-minded kids on Soundcloud that he truly blossomed into the young artist he is today. Among the most standout names within the underground music scene, he is making his presence known as an elevated figure compared to his contemporaries. His singles and projects alike bring an untapped sense of maturity, passion, and pop prowess. He is more than a passing artist within a crowded landscape; he is a generational talent that is ready to burst into the limelight.



Listen to and watch “Ruthless” above and stay tuned for more from midwxst coming soon.