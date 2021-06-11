Migos Drop New Single Off “Culture III”

The anxiously awaited third installment serves as the finale of the blockbuster Culture trilogy. As a knockout climax, it spotlights their nimble ad-libs, bulletproof bars, head-spinning hooks, and irreplaceable chemistry. Not to mention, it’s stacked with A-list co-stars, including Drake, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Future, Polo G, Youngboy NBA the late Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke to name a few.

They celebrate the release with the music video for “Modern Day.” Between the jet-skis, rare automobiles, private planes, and smoke, Migos trade equally high-octane rhymes in this luxurious big screen-worthy visual.

Dressed to the nines in black suits complete with black fedoras and shades in the music video, they deliver a smooth and slick rendition of the tune accompanied by a full band, uplifting this anthem with horns, live drums, and guitar solos.

Today, they will throw the ultimate PORTL party with the Migos Culture III Hologram. They’re set to host the hologram appearance simultaneously at 6pm ET/3pm PT via PORTL at select locations in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Migos Culture 3 Hologram Live only on Friday June 11th at the following;



ATLANTA (6pm et)

UNDERGROUND ATLANTA – 50 Upper Alabama St.

Atlanta, Georgia 30303 (PORTL on lower Alabama)

MIAMI (6pm et)

BITBASEL – 400 NW 25th St.

Miami, Florida 33127

LAS VEGAS – (3pm PT)

DRAI’S BEACHCLUB – 3595 S Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89109

LOS ANGELES – (3pm PT)

TCL CHINESE THEATRE – 6925 Hollywood Blvd

Hollywood, CA 90028