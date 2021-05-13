Static Multimedia

Music

MIKE Shares New Single & Video

New album Disco! due June 21st via 10k

80
8 shares, 80 points

New York City’s MIKE is sharing a new single and video. “Crystal Ball” is the latest offering from MIKE’s forthcoming album Disco! and features upbeat production as well as an infectious hook. The accompanying video, directed by Ryosuke Tanzawa, is an NYC classic that sets the tone for the upcoming summer in the city. MIKE rides around the city atop a rented out double decker bus, surrounded by friends with the sun beaming.

Disco! will arrive on June 21st via MIKE’s own label 10k, and marks the first MIKE release single his album weight of the world which released exactly 1 year prior, on June 21st 2020. “Crystal Ball” follows “Evil Eye” as the second single and video from Disco!

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in