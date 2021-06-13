Moxie Raia Releases New Single and Video for “Love Language” Ahead of Fiery Upcoming EP Project

Moxie Raia announced the release of her new summer single titled “Love Language”, out now on major platforms.

This project will also feature a music video packed with cinematic detail and riveting content. “The track is about being self-assured and growth-driven while in a relationship with someone who is constantly accusing. In the song I’m saying to look within his own insecurities instead of trying to control me,” says Moxie. An anthem about mistrust set against a backdrop of upbeat tempos and nostalgic “Aaliyah” resonance.

Having toured with one of the world’s biggest superstars, Justin Bieber, Moxie is poised to shift the narrative that capable women can and should make industry noise. Her ability to create music with artists across various genres such as Post Malone, Pusha T and Wyclef Jean solidifies her as an indomitable chameleon in this game.

The Pop/R&B siren has been cooking up this project for a while and is now ready to serve it hot. Moxie worked with industry heavy weights on this new music including Simon Plummer, known for penning hits for Saweetie as well as “His & Hers” by Internet Money featuring Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, and Gunna, with the creative synergy of Grammy-winning artist and producer BEAM, who helped Moxie explore so many elements of this new era of her artistry. BEAM recently worked with Bieber and is featured on the song “Love You Different” off the “Justice” EP.

Moxie Raia’s pop and R&B magic continues to spark a flame in the hearts and speakers of her fans. She says “Energy is everything – so I just try to put the best of mine in the music and pray I did it well enough that it resonates.” She is an experienced performer with creative range, envied by industry vets like Timbaland who personally requested her on one of his projects.