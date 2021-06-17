My Morning Jacket Launch New Vinyl Series “MMJ LIVE”

My Morning Jacket has announced the launch of their new MMJ LIVE vinyl series, kicking off with LIVE 2015, collecting 16 previously unreleased live tracks recorded during 2015’s THE WATERFALL Tour. LIVE 2015 will arrive Friday, September 3 exclusively on 3LP white vinyl (with digital download card), with a digital release at a later date.

Pre-Order Live 2015

My Morning Jacket’s first official live release since 2006’s groundbreaking live album and concert film, OKONOKOS, the 16 tracks on LIVE 2015 were expressly chosen by the band and then mixed by longtime studio collaborator Kevin Ratterman.

TRACKLIST

Side A

Victory Dance

Circuital

Compound Fracture

Side B

I’m Amazed

Believe (Nobody Knows)

Evil Urges

Side C

Off The Record

Tropics

The Way That He Sings

Side D

Wonderful (The Way I Feel)

Get The Point

Masterplan

Side E

Dondante

Side F

Wordless Chorus

Touch Me I’m Going To Scream, Pt. 2

Gideon

My Morning Jacket recently unveiled plans for their first US headline tour in five years. Highlights include festival appearances and multi-night-stands at Queens, NY’s Forest Hills Stadium and Seattle, WA’s Paramount Theater. Special guests throughout the tour will include Flock Of Dimes, Brittany Howard, Durand Jones & The Indications and Bedouine. In partnership with PLUS1, $1 from each ticket sold will go to support non-profits working for environmental justice, racial equity, and securing access to mental health care for all.

My Morning Jacket has also announced the return of One Big Holiday to the shores of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, this time in partnership with CID Presents and On Location.The four day destination event, hosted March 2 – 5, 2022 at the spectacular Moon Palace Cancún, will feature three headlining performances on the beach by the band, as well as appearances by Lord Huron, Brittany Howard, Black Pumas, Sharon Van Etten, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Steel Pulse. Additional artists, pool party and late night sets are still to be announced. All-inclusive One Big Holiday packages will go on sale to the public June 23 at 1PM ET. Previous One Big Holiday guests will be invited to return to the beach via an Alumni Pre-Sale, which begins June 22 at 1PM ET.

Tour Dates 2021-22

AUGUST

27 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre “

28 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

SEPTEMBER

3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

4 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

7 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann – TD Pavilion ^

10 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

11 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *

OCTOBER

1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

2– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *

29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre #

30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater #

NOVEMBER

2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #

4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

MARCH 2022

2-5 – Riviera Cancún – One Big Holiday