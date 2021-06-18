New Album for Mushroom Jazz Lovers, The Jazzual Suspects – The Maniphesto

Om Records’ beats department is back in session with the return of Charlie Tate’s Mushroom Jazz moniker The Jazzual Suspects. The Maniphesto LP features eight new smoker’s delights including the stand out singles Pre73, Re-Klien and Park Up (a follow up to fan favorite This Beat).

Sit back and enjoy with headphones and your favorite libation, or if you feel like getting down, kick your shoes off and have a ball.

Be sure not to miss The Maniphesto on limited edition 180 gram blue vinyl. For vinyl and other purchase/streaming options, https://ingroov.es/the-maniphesto