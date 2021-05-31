Njomza Shares New Video & Reveals Details of ‘Limbo’ EP

Los Angeles-based singer Njomza, (pronounced NēYōm’Zä) has revealed the details of her brand new EP LIMBO available June 18 via Since the 80s / Motown Records. With features from Russ, Ari Lennox, WurlD, and Metro Marrs, Njomza perfectly blends the colorful sound of modern pop with soulful R&B.

Throughout Limbo, Njomza’s lyrics take listeners on a heartfelt journey through introspection and life’s growing pains – perfectly heard with newest single “over and done.” With a curated list of collaborators: written by Njomza, Olu (Earthgang), and Liam Hall, and produced by Tommy Brown, Skrillex, Epikh Pro, etc., it’s sure to be an instant pop anthem. While the track acts as a cry to lost love, the visual, directed by Griffin Olis/Catch Rec, walks viewers through the stages of heartbreak: loneliness, anger, acceptance, and ultimately a freeing release for hope to come.

The Grammy-nominated, Kosovo-Albanian singer has already made an imprint in music by co-writing several of the biggest pop records of the last decade. With over 70+M global streams to date (25+M U.S.), press praise from Us Weekly, MTV, Refinery 29, Flaunt, SPIN, and many more, and a newly announced slot on Lollapalooza’s 2021 bill, Njomza shows no signs of slowing down through this Limbo era…

