Njomza Shares New Video & Reveals Details of ‘Limbo’ EP

Los Angeles-based singer Njomza, (pronounced NēYōm’Zä) has revealed the details of her brand new EP LIMBO available June 18 via Since the 80s / Motown Records. With features from Russ, Ari Lennox, WurlD, and Metro Marrs, Njomza perfectly blends the colorful sound of modern pop with soulful R&B.

Throughout Limbo, Njomza’s lyrics take listeners on a heartfelt journey through introspection and life’s growing pains – perfectly heard with newest single “over and done.” With a curated list of collaborators: written by Njomza, Olu (Earthgang), and Liam Hall, and produced by Tommy Brown, Skrillex, Epikh Pro, etc., it’s sure to be an instant pop anthem. While the track acts as a cry to lost love, the visual, directed by Griffin Olis/Catch Rec, walks viewers through the stages of heartbreak: loneliness, anger, acceptance, and ultimately a freeing release for hope to come.

PRE-ORDER LIMBO EP: https://njomza.lnk.to/LIMBOPR

The Grammy-nominated, Kosovo-Albanian singer has already made an imprint in music by co-writing several of the biggest pop records of the last decade. With over 70+M global streams to date (25+M U.S.), press praise from Us Weekly, MTV, Refinery 29, Flaunt, SPIN, and many more, and a newly announced slot on Lollapalooza’s 2021 bill, Njomza shows no signs of slowing down through this Limbo era…

Limbo Tracklisting

  1. “winter in atlanta” featuring Russ
  2. “limbo”
  3. “not you” featuring WurlD
  4. “over and done”
  5. “little to a lot” featuring Metro Marrs
  6. “honestly”
  7. “tidal wave” featuring Ari Lennox

