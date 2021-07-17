Normani Drops Video for “Wild Side” feat Cardi B

Normani shares her anticipated new single “Wild Side,” featuring none other than Cardi B. The recent collab comes nearly one year after Normani appeared in the music video for Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit single “WAP.”

“I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time,” Normani said in a released statement. “She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best.

Stay tuned for more Normani, there are whispers of more new music on the horizon.