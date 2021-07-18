OG Bobby Billions Taps Trapboy Freddy and Uno Loso for Street Anthem – “Food Stamp Baby”

Continuing the momentum of his Billboard charting single “Outside”, OG Bobby Billions heats up the streets again with latest visual, “Food Stamp Baby”.

This anthem joined forces of some of Dallas’ hottest rising stars, Trapboy Freddy and Uno Loso, to showcase the true Texas sound that’s taking over the rap game. This single, “Food Stamp Baby” is the first track off of Bobby’s anticipated debut album, “Holy Goat 2” set to drop third quarter. This powerful visual, narrated by Tye Harris, really illustrates the hardships many, like OG Bobby Billions and more, had to endure growing up in the hood.

OG Bobby Billions coin his ‘ghetto gospel’ sound, taking heavy inspiration from his church upbringing in his youth, alongside his ability to take listeners on a journey, sharing stories of his upbringing in Oak City, Dallas. “I simply want to ensure that people have a good time through my music – maybe they can also learn something from the message infused in each song,” he proclaims.