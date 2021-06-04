Olivia Rodrigo Releases Final Part of Vevo LIFT Series

Vevo released multi-platinum, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo’s short film as part of her LIFT series, shot on film.

The visual follows Rodrigo’s songwriting process, what creating music has taught her, and her incredible career development over the years. Vevo recently announced Olivia as their first LIFT artist of 2021 and unveiled live performances of her songs “deja vu” and “favorite crime,” both also shot on film, off her debut album, Sour – out now on Geffen Records.

Sour debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 295,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S., and already achieved RIAA Gold certification in its first week. SOUR also scored the most U.S. audio streams from a female debut album ever and broke the record for the most-streamed album in a week by a female artist in Spotify history with over 385M global streams.

The stunning LP from the 18-year-old multi-platinum singer/songwriter earns Rodrigo the biggest week of 2021, not to mention entering charts at No. 1 in the U.K., Canada, Ireland, Norway, Holland, Sweden, Australia, and New Zealand.